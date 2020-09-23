Kannada actor Diganth summoned for questioning in drug case

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:56 pm IST
Bengaluru: Kannada actor Diganth summoned for further questioning in drug case

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday said that they have summoned actor Diganth Manchale for further questioning in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

“We have called Diganth. Certain field level enquiry was done on the basis of his earlier statement given during the previous questioning and few other people were enquired. Now he is being called again for further enquiry in the matter,” CCB officials said.

Actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned on September 16 in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

Earlier, searches were conducted at the house of Aditya Alva – son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva – in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in Karnataka.

On September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani along with her mother was detained by the CCB, Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said. The mother-daughter duo was sent to the CCB office situated in the Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation.

On September 7, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody.

Source: ANI
