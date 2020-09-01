Kannada producer alleges some film actors have drug links

Bengaluru, Sep 1 : Noted Sandalwood producer Indrajit Lankesh on Tuesday alleged that at least a dozen Kannada film actors had links with narcotic drugs and were involved in drug abuse.

“I told the central crime branch police about the alleged involvement of a dozen Kannada film actors in drug trafficking and use of narcotics in the sandalwood (film) industry,” Lankesh told reporters here in Kannada.

The police on Monday summoned Lankesh for sharing details and names of actors who were involved in drug trafficking and use of banned drugs like ganja, hashish, charas and cocaine in the film industry.

“I have given names of a dozen actors and some documents in support of my claim on their links to drugs to investigate and crack the racket,” said Lankesh.

Lankesh (43) is the son of late noted editor P. Lankesh, who launched the popular “Lankesh pathrika” (weekly tabloid) in Kannada in the 1980s.

He is also the elder brother of eminent journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead at her house in the city’s southwest suburb on September 5, 2017 by unidentified assailants.

Lankesh’s sensational revelations came after the New Delhi-based Narcotics Control Bureau busted a drug trafficking racket in the southern state and arrested former Kannada television actress D. Anikha and two of her accomplices, R. Ravindran and M. Anoop from the city on August 26.

The central agency also seized huge cache of drugs from the accused, including 145 ecstasies or MDMA pills and Rs 2.2 lakh in cash from Royal Suites Hotel Apartment in the city’s northeast suburb on August 21 and more pills in a follow-up raid last week.

The drug racket is suspected of supplying recreational and party drugs to sandalwood actors, children of VIPs, students and others.

“Noted musicians and actors in the Kannada film industry are under the scanner after their links to drugs came to light,” a NCB official earlier said.

“As I am associated with the film industry as a producer, director and writer, I came to know that some of the parties in the sandalwood circle are hosted by drug mafias in the state,” recalled Lankesh.

Bengaluru joint police commissioner Sandeep Patil told reporters that the anti-narcotics wing of the crime branch would investigate the case based on details Lankesh shared with it on the alleged nexus between drug dealers and Kannada film actors.

Though Lankesh claimed he also submitted photos and videos of a Kannada actress misbehaving at a night party under the influence of drugs, Patil said the police were yet to check them.

“Lankesh shared some information on use of banned drugs in the Kannada film industry. We will investigate the allegations and take action against the accused. We are collecting more details about the actors’ drug links,” Patil added.

Source: IANS

