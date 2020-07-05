Kanpur encounter: Autopsy report reveals gruesome details

Kanpur: The autopsy report revealed the gruesome details of an encounter that took place in Bikru village of UP. In the encounter, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down on Friday.

Details revealed by autopsy report

As per the report, the DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes were severed with axe. Bullets were fired at a sub-inspector from point blank range. A constable was shot dead using AK 47.

It also revealed that bullets were fired on the face, chest and shoulders of cops.

Initial investigation revealed that 60 men of the gang followed modus operandi of Maoists.

Seven others injured

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered the village past Thursday midnight to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who faces about 60 criminal cases.

The attackers fled, snatching weapons from the dead and the wounded policemen.

Police then sealed the entire area and began a combing operation, which led to another encounter with Dubey’s men in Nivada village. There, police killed Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey, and recovered a snatched pistol.

They were looking for the other members of the gang and the rest of the weapons. The snatched weapons included an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifle, a Glock pistol and two .9mm pistols, a police spokesman said.

Opposition raises questions over law and order situation

Hours after the attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came under flak from the opposition including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the law and order situation in the state.

The failed police raid at Bikru followed the registration of another case against Vikas Dubey, who allegedly killed a senior BJP leader in 2001.

This time Rahul Tiwari of Jadepur Gharsa had lodged an FIR at Chaubeypur police station against Dubey and four other, accusing them of an attempt to murder.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police H C Awasthi said the criminals might have got an inkling of the raid.

Dubey’s henchmen put up roadblocks to stop policemen from reaching their hideout. As they got off from their vehicles at one hurdle, a hail of gunfire caught them by surprise.

Policemen fired back but Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables died, officials said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order), Inspector General (Kanpur) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) rushed to the spot after learning about the attack.

Cops who lost lives

Besides Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, who was posted as the circle officer in Bilhaur, others killed in the attack were sub inspectors Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Anup Kumar Singh and Nebu Lal, and constables Jitendra Pal, Sultan Singh, Bablu Kumar and Rahul Kumar.

Injured cops

Two sub inspectors, three constables, a home guard and a civilian were injured, a spokesman said.

Sources said Dubey had allegedly killed Santosh Shukla, a Minister of State-rank BJP leader, inside a police station in 2001.

Yogi visited Kanpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kanpur to pay tributes to the slain policemen and offer condolences to their families.

He directed the state police chief to take stringent action against the culprits. The Opposition parties too condoled the deaths and targeted Adityanath over crime in the state.

Another proof of ‘goonda raj’ in UP. When police are not safe how can the people be? Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

यू.पी. में गुंडाराज का एक और प्रमाण। जब पुलिस सुरक्षित नहीं, तो जनता कैसे होगी?



मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ मारे गए वीर शहीदों के परिवारजनों के साथ हैं और मैं घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।https://t.co/jTptULhObH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2020

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said criminals have no fear in the state. From the common man to policemen, no one is safe,” she added.

The Samajwadi Party called UP Hatya Pradesh (land of murders), where criminals patronised by those in power killed policemen. It said this connection must be exposed.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati termed the incident “shameful and unfortunate”.

Source: With inputs from PTI