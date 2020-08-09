Kanpur man returns home two days after family ‘buried him’

Kanpur: In a bizarre incident, a man returned home two days after he was assumed dead by his family and later buried in the Colonelganj area of Kanpur, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened under the Chakeri police station limits in which a man identified as Ahmad Hassan had a verbal spat with his wife Nagma and left home on August 2. The family had filed a missing person’s report. The police found a body on August 5 and the family performed the last rites (after identifying the body as that of Hassan’s) on August 5. However, to the family’s surprise, Hassan came back home on August 7.

“Due to a verbal spat with my wife, I left home. On the way, a man helped me and I worked in a factory. I came back home on Friday after getting paid for my work. My house was locked when I reached home but my neighbours recognised me. They called the police and they brought me to the police station,” Hassan said while speaking to media.

“On returning home, I found that I was declared dead. I came to know that a body (identified as me by my brothers) was buried. I am alive,” he asserted.

Hassan’s wife Nagma said she is happy that her husband had returned home.

“We had a small verbal spat on a petty issue. He was angry and left home in the evening. He did not come for two days. We lodged a missing complaint at the police station. The police found a body and asked us to identify. We could not recognise the body as the face was similar to my husband’s. I was in doubt but his brothers confirmed that it was him. I am happy that my husband has come back and we all are happy,” she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kanpur Preetinder Singh said that the challenge now is to identify who was the man whom Hassan’s family buried.

“A woman had lodged a missing complaint of her husband at the Chakeri police station. The woman’s family members were asked to identify a body that was found by the police. They identified the body and performed the last rites. But he came back alive. We don’t think that there is a need to take against family as they did it in confusion,” Singh said.

“We are now putting posters at various places to identify the buried man. I have asked SP West to confirm whether doctors have done DNA testing of the body or not while conducting the post-mortem examination,” he added.

