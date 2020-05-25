Karan Johar on self-isolation after house-staff test positive

MUMBAI: Two members of Karan Johar‘s household staff have tested coronavirus positive. While the filmmaker and his family have tested negative, they will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

On Monday, Karan Johar issued a statement which reads: “I would like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID 19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilized by them as per the norms.”

“The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning, and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.”

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we are sure that they will be fighting fit soon.”

“These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe.”

Recently, the house help of another Bollywood producer, Boney Kapoor, tested COVID-19 positive. The help, Charan Sahu, has been placed under quarantine. As per reports, two more staff members at Kapoor’s house have tasted coronavirus positive.

Source: IANS

