Kareena Kapoor eager to get back to work

By Neha Updated: July 09, 2020, 10:08 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor: I do at least 100 pouts a day

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor who is missing the shooting set is eagerly waiting to get back to work. She wants to spend her 40th birthday in the month of September at the shoot of her upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Earlier, the screening of the movie ‘Angrezi Medium’ that was released in theaters before the imposition of lockdown was stopped due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the debut film of the actress, ‘Refugee’ completed 20 years in 2020.

It may be mentioned that many actor and actress are waiting for the situation to improve so that they can resume their acting profession.

Categories
Bollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close