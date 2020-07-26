Kareena Kapoor proud of her mother’s looks

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 5:32 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor proud of her mother's looks

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her mother and yesteryear actress Babita, praising the latter’s looks.

“If looks could kill… #IGotItFromMyMama,” Kareena captioned the Instagram image on Sunday.

Reacting to the post, Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor commented a string of red heart emojis on it.

Speaking of Kareena’s work projects, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

She is also a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer “Takht”, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
