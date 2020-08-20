Kareena Kapoor remembers her trip to beach with throwback selfie

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 20th August 2020 1:40 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor reminisces her trip to beach with throwback selfie

New Delhi: Sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday reminisced her trip to a beach.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie clicked at the time when she had gone to a beach.

“Reality called, so I hung up,” she wrote in the caption and expressed her desire to revisit a beach with the hashtag, “#TakeMeBackToTheBeach.”

The picture features the 39-year-old actor slaying the no make-up look in a breezy printed multicoloured beach outfit.

Last week, the ‘Good Newwz’ actor had announced that she is expecting a second child with her star husband Saif Ali Khan.

Source: ANI
