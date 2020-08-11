Kareena Kapoor’s Monday mood: Wake up and make-up (Lead)

Mumbai, Aug 10 : Make-up surely makes Kareena Kapoor Khan happy. On Monday, the actress posted a picture that would suggest she has lately been in the mood to celebrate make-up.

“Wake up and make-up is the Monday mood I was waiting for,” she captioned the image.

Kareena’s make-up look has left fans in awe of her.

“Stunning Bebo,” a user commented.

“Wow. Hot,” another one praised her.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

She is alao a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

