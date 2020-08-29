Kareena, Karisma post pics of Ganpati celebrations of Kapoors

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 5:14 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 29 : Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on Saturday gathered together with the family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted snapshots of the fam-jam, which had the presence of the siblings’ parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, cousin Armaan Jain, Kareena’s four-year-old son Taimur, and Karisma’s children, Samiera and Kiaan.

In one of the images posted, Taimur, Samiera and kiaan offer prayers before the Ganpati idol.

“Ganpati Darshan#familytime,” Karisma captioned the post.

Sharing the post, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “No time like family time.”

The family turned out in ethnic wear.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

