Kareena to Vidya: B-town celebs demands justice for Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: On Tuesday several Bollywood stars took to their social media handles and demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote on smashing the “patriarchy” and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

This demand comes briefly after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to the social media, B-Town stars including Vidya Balan, ShibDandekar, Anurag Kashyap, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi and others shared a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea wore on Tuesday.

The quote read as: “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you.”

Bollywood Supports Rhea Chakraborty

After an extensive interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakroborty, Siddarth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi by various central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) finally stepped in to conduct their investigation.

After investigation and interrogation NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday in a drug case linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Meanwhile the late actor’s family has been rallying up fans to join various social media movements to slam Rhea Chakraborty.