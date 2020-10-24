Kareena’s wish for b’day girl Malaika: Gluten-free bread, tiny drop of gin, lots of yoga

Mumbai, Oct 23 : Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday posted a birthday message for her buddy Malaika Arora, who turned 47.

In an Instagram close-up picture Kareena posted, Malaika is seen giving her a peck on the cheek.

“Happy birthday darling Malla… May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course… lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial,” wrote Kareena, along with the image.

Kareena’s next release is the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”. The actress, who recently completed her shoot for the film in Delhi, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.