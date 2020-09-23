Karimnagar girl who secured 99% in inter gets a medical scholarship

Hyderabad: Ms Shreya Celumula youngster from Karimnagar is the daughter of Celumula Venukumar, a private employee and housewife Madhavi, made her parents proud by getting MBBS seat.

Shreya who hails from an impoverished family with a monthly income of Rs.10,000 has secured 99 % in her intermediate and bagged a seat based on her NEET Rank at Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal.

It can be said that the girl’s hard work paid back.

The girl was awarded Dr KVR Prasad Memorial Scholarship by Health Education Sports (HES) Society for the deserving medical student.

She was selected among the 200 other applicants from economically backwards sections.