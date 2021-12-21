Karimnagar: Govt releases Rs 100 crore for Smart city program

Hyderabad: The Telangana government released a share of Rs 100 crore for the Smart City Programme in Karimnagar.

The mayor of Karimnagar Y Sunil Rao informed Telangana Today, that the fund will be released on Sunday. He has promised that all the work for a smart city will be done in a gradational manner. He also toured the housing board colony of the 7th division and discussed ongoing smart roads and park works.

He also said that he will develop the housing board colony as a modern colony as part of the Karimnagar programme.

As a part of the programme, smart roads have been taken up under package-I, II, III. Colony roads would be taken up with Rs 64 crore by transforming them into smart roads under package-III.

The mayor, Sunil Rao said that there was no shortage of funds. 50 per cent of road works has already been terminated and he confirmed that the half work will be done soon.

The mayor of Karimnagar said ‘’instructed the officials to rectify the road work done so far. Officials and contractors should work with a motto to deliver better facilities to the people of the town.’’

The route work from the Housing board colony to Kapuwad Varahswamy temple in package-III will start soon.

New Library building has been constructed by investing Rs 6 crore and developing a digital library with Rs 1.5 crore.

A total of five Parks have been developed and another six were under progress. They will complete soon, informed Mayor.