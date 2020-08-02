Karishma Tanna has new workout partner

Mumbai, Aug 2 : Actress Karishma Tanna’s new workout partner is her four legged friend Koko.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she posted a motley picture of herself doing yoga. Her pet dog Koko can be seen besides her.

“Sunday workout wit my fur ball. My munchkinA @koko_tanna #mood #love #koko,” she captioned the images.

Karishma was recently announced the winner of season 10 of the adventure reality show, “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

She took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note, sharing how she broke several stereotypes to achieve her dreams in life.

“As I hold this trophy in my hand, I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream. It feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. She can’t do it. Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married, now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there. It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition. She has no Godfather, no connections,” she wrote.

