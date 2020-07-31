Karisma Kapoor: I almost miss waiting on a flight

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 31st July 2020 7:24 am IST
Mumbai, July 30 : Travelling is a rare activity in the ongoing pandemic season, and Karisma Kapoor misses waiting on a flight.

Karisma took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video of herself sitting in a flight and pouting.

“I almost miss waiting on a flight #travelgram,” wrote Karisma.

On Wednesday, Karisma shared a picture of herself at a restaurant. In the image, she is seen holding chopsticks. She wrote: “I miss eating out.”

Karisma was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s digital show “Mentalhood”, which explores the multitasking nature of different types of mothers, and their efforts to ensure the best upbringing for their children.

