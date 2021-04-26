Karnataka announces two week lockdown in state from Tuesday

Karnataka will go on a 14 day lockdown starting from Tuesday night at 9 pm. According to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the essentials shop will remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day. No public transport will be available.

The separate guidelines will be issued by the government later in the day. Since the COVID cases are increasing in Karnataka and in the same capacity in the city Bengaluru, few members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) which held a meeting on April 24 in had advised the government for a two-week-long down. Following their recommendation, the government has decided on the two weeks lockdown.

The decision comes just a day after Karnataka registered 34, 804 new COVID-19 cases, with 20,733 in Bengaluru. With the fresh spike in cases, the state’s COVID tally shot up to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,62,594. The positivity rate rose to 19.70 percent and the case fatality rate was 0.41 percent across the state on Saturday.