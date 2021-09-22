Karnataka assembly passes bill banning online gaming

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd September 2021 12:33 pm IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to ban online gaming and curtail online gambling.

The bill was introduced in the assembly by the state Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra and proposes to ban online gambling which may affect many online gaming platforms like Mobile Premier League, Dream 11, Games 24×7 and many others.

This comes after the state government received several complaints regarding cyber fraud.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Cabinet had decided to impose a ban on online games that include transactions from electronic devices like mobile phones and computers.

