Karnataka CM apprises Oppn leaders about steps contain COVID-19

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday convened an all-party meeting and apprised the Opposition leaders about the measures taken by the government to contain the coronavirus in the state.

“I have been regularly holding meeting since March 13 regarding the measures taken to contain the transmission of COVID-19,” the chief minister said at the meeting at the Vidhana Soudha.

Health Minister B Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, IT-BT Minister C N Aswath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Opposition MLAs H D Revanna, D K Shivakumar and former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar attended the meeting.

The chief minister said a task force comprising ministers and officials has been formed to oversee the implementation of the government orders.

Yediyurappa highlighted the prevailing situation across the globe saying that normal life had been paralysed everywhere.

The chief minister also apprised them about the number of clinics all over the state, availability of medicines and protection gear for the doctors and quarantine rooms in the state.

Source: PTI

