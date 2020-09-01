Karnataka CM, leaders mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Bengaluru, Aug 31 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yedyiurappa and scores of state leaders, including Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar of the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened at the demise of former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He will be remembered for his vast knowledge of politics, statecraft and policy making,” said Yediyurappa in a statement.

Mukherjee (84) died at an army hospital in New Delhi on Monday evening after a few days of illness.

“In his political career spanning five decades, Pranabda held several key posts, including Defence, Finance, External Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission,” recalled the chief minister.

Terming Mukherjee a visionary, Yediyurappa said Pranab was one of the best parliamentarians and statesmen of India.

“He will be remembered by all for his contribution to the development of the country,” said the chief minister.

Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by Mukherkee’s demise and said the former president’s contribution to the country would be remembered.

“My condolence to his bereaved family members,” said Siddaramaiah in a statement here.

Noting that India lost a statesman whose knowledge of history, Constitution and laws was unparalleled, Shivakumar said he lost a mentor and guide with the passing away of Mukherjee.

“My deep condolences to his family and several followers,” said Shivakumar.

State’s former chief minister Kumaraswamy said Mukherjee was a veteran politician with a simple personality.

“The loss of such a great spirit is a huge loss to the country,” said Kumarswamy here.

