Karnataka Covid tally spikes to 7.35 lakh with 9,265 new cases

Bengaluru, Oct 15 : Karnataka’s Covid tally increased to 7,35,371, with 9,265 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising active cases to 1,13,987 till Tuesday.

“With 8,662 discharged during the last 24 hours, 6,11,167 recovered from across the state, while 75 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 10,198 till date,” said the state health bulletin on Wednesday night.

Bengaluru registered 4,574 fresh cases, taking its tally to 2,93,405, including 65,045 active cases, while 2,24,942 recovered so far, with 3,291 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 27 dying of the virus on Tuesday, the city’s death toll rose to 3,451 till date.

Of the 925 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 351 are in Bengaluru, followed by Dharwad 87, Ballari 75, Hassan 50, Chamarajanagar 40 and Kalaburagi 38.

Of the tests conducted on Tuesday, 39,111 were through the rapid antigen detection and 74,660 through RT-PCR.

“The state’s positivity rate declined to 8.14 per cent, while case fatality rate stood at 0.81 per cent,” the bulletin added.

