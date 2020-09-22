Karnataka Deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

By Mansoor Updated: 22nd September 2020 11:06 pm IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 test has confirmed me to be positive and I have been hospitalized on the advice of a doctor even though I had no symptoms,” Karjol, who holds the portfolio of public works department and social welfare, tweeted, soon after attending the assembly proceedings.

He appealed to those who had come in contact with him to exercise caution, undergo tests, and get themselves quarantined.

He also exuded confidence that he would soon recover from COVID-19.

Before him, Yediyurappa and a host of ministers, including another Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, and Agriculture Minister BC Patil, had tested positive for coronavirus and recovered. 

Source: PTI
