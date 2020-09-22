Karnataka Deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 test has confirmed me to be positive and I have been hospitalized on the advice of a doctor even though I had no symptoms,” Karjol, who holds the portfolio of public works department and social welfare, tweeted, soon after attending the assembly proceedings.

He appealed to those who had come in contact with him to exercise caution, undergo tests, and get themselves quarantined.

He also exuded confidence that he would soon recover from COVID-19.

Before him, Yediyurappa and a host of ministers, including another Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, and Agriculture Minister BC Patil, had tested positive for coronavirus and recovered.

ಕೋವಿಡ್ 19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನನಗೆ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ದೃಢ ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು, ನನಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ರೋಗಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ದರೂ ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ.

ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದವರು ಮುಂಜಾಗ್ರತೆವಹಿಸಿ, ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೊಳಪಟ್ಟು ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿರುವಂತೆ ಎಂದು‌ ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ.

1/2 — Govind M Karjol (@GovindKarjol) September 22, 2020

ಕೋವಿಡ್ 19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನನಗೆ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ದೃಢ ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು,

ತಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಹಾರೈಕೆಯಿಂದ ಕೊರೊನಾ ವೈರಾಣುವಿನಿಂದ ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಗುಣಮುಖವಾಗಿ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಪ್ರೌವೃತ್ತನಾಗುತ್ತೇನೆ.

2/2 — Govind M Karjol (@GovindKarjol) September 22, 2020

Source: PTI