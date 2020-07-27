Karnataka Forest Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 27th July 2020 6:44 am IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh has tested positive for coronavirus and is stable. “Forest Minister Anand Singh has tested positive for coronavirus,” an official told IANS, here on Sunday.

But for mild cough, his all other health parameters were normal and he was in a stable condition, the official said.

Singh, who is at his home in Hospet, Ballari district, is yet to decide whether he would stay at home or go to Bengaluru for treatment. Phone calls and text messages to Singh went unanswered.

On Saturday, 222 infections were reported from Ballari district that accounted for 3,511 Covid-19 cases. Of this, 1,902 are active. As many as 69 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the district.

Ballari is 313 km north of Bengaluru.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

