Karnataka govt clarifies on vaccination drive in State

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday clarified on the vaccination drive for various groups reportedly after confusion among the people on the availability of vaccines and the age to get the shots.

A statement from the director of the National Health Mission said the first dose of Covishield vaccination is for those above 45 years in the urban area, who have to enroll online whereas in the rural areas the enrolment would be done on-site.

Those due for the second dose of Covishield can walk into the nearest vaccination centre and get innoculated.

The first dose of Covaxin is presently not being given to people above 45 years, the government said adding, that those due for the second dose would get an SMS with the vaccination centre in it, and accordingly they have to reach the designated COVID vaccination centre.

According to the statement, the vaccine for 18 to 44 years is currently not available.

“However, for identified State COVID frontline workers/vulnerable groups and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers,” the statement read.