Karnataka HC orders 16 mosques to submit affidavit on loud speakers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered the management of 16 mosques in Bengaluru to submit affidavit in connection with sound pollution on Tuesday.

The divisional bench headed by Chief Justice A.S. Oka and Justice Sanjay Gowda gave directions in this regard.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by 32 residents of Icon apartment on Thanisandra Road. During the hearing, the masjid management submitted that they have taken permissions to use loudspeakers.

The bench stated that the management of masjids has to submit an affidavit before the court on whether they are following the guidelines prescribed by the government to avoid sound pollution.

They also have to mention in the affidavit that, they have obtained a license as per the Pollution Control Board (PCB) guidelines and if a license is not obtained they will not use loudspeakers.