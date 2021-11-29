Karnataka: Is state govt tracing Hindus who converted to Christianity?

Chitradurga: An order which was issued by the Tehsildar of Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on October 4, 2021, has triggered controversy.

The order asked revenue officials to conduct a door-to-door survey to find out Hindus who have converted to Christianity, The Quint reported.

It is not the first such survey. Earlier, Minorities Welfare Department ordered a survey of the church, and later, the state has ordered an intelligence probe.

However, the survey ordered by the Tehsildar is different as it has not only asked officials to find illegal conversion but the entire religious conversions.

The most surprising fact about the survey is that it has been triggered by ‘WhatsApp and Facebook messages’ and concerns raised by local BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekhar.

As per legal experts, the survey not only violates Article 25 of the Indian Constitution but also the fundamental right to privacy of the persons.

Allegation of ‘illegal’ conversions

Karnataka minority ministry on July 7, 2021, ordered a survey of churches in the State. On September 21, the home minister of the State promised to introduce a law against religious conversions.

Later, the conversion issue was raised by Gulihatti Shekhar. Following the concern raised by the MLA, the tehsildar’s order was issued.

On October 23, again a probe was ordered to find out unauthorized churches.

Despite the surveys, no substantial proof has been found that illegal religious conversion is taking place in the State.