Karnataka launches tennis ‘State Ranking Tour’

Bengaluru, Dec 31 : The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Thursday announced a State Ranking Tour in a bid to provide players of all age groups maximum opportunities to play competitive tennis. The progress will be quantified by state ranking points and monthly rollover ranking system which will culminate in a year-ending State Championship.

“The Junior Tour will be held in five age groups (under-10, u-12, u-14, u-16, u-18) while the Pro Tour will have a men’s and women’s category. The system will also include five senior tennis players categories (35+, 45+, 55+, 65+ and 75+). Events for wheelchair tennis players will be held in the u-18, men’s and women’s categories respectively,” said the KSLTA in a statement.

The prize money ranges from Rs.30,000 to Rs.2 lakh per event for the pro circuit.

“We are eagerly wanting to take this Tour to all parts of Karnataka at District and Taluk level and eventually introduce tennis to all the Tier II and Tier III cities of Karnataka to give an opportunity for players and organizers of the rural areas to get introduced to competitive tennis,” said KSLTA secretary Maheshwar Rao.

KSLTA also launched a registration drive on Wednesday, with former Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna becoming the first player to register.

“There was no structured programme while I was growing up. KSLTA’s developmental tour is a shot in the arm for all the aspiring players who intend to keep their game in shape as well as enhance their competitive skills,” said Bopanna, who is also the joint vice president of KSLTA.

