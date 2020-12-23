Karnataka logs in 1,141 new Covid cases in a day

Bengaluru, Dec 23 : Karnataka registered 1,141 new Covid cases in a day, while 1,136 were discharged on recovery, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 1,141 fresh cases on Monday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,11,382, including 13,393 active cases, while recoveries increased to 8,85,341, with 1,136 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

The virus claimed 14 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 12,029 across the state till date.

Bengaluru recorded 585 cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 3,83,816, including 9,148 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,70,387, with 686 discharged during the last 24 hours.

With eight succumbing to the infection, the city’s death toll rose to 4,280 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 216 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 101 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 each in Kalaburagi and Tumakuru districts.

Out of 95,708 tests conducted on Monday, 13,427 were through rapid-antigen detection and 82,281 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.19 per cent and case fatality rate 1.22 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.

