Karnataka logs in 746 new Covid cases; 765 recovered

Bengaluru, Jan 13 : Karnataka registered 746 new Covid cases in a day, while 765 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 746 new cases reported on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,29,552, including 8,887 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,08,494, as 765 patients were discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

With only three succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 12,152 till date since the pandemic broke across the state on March 8.

In Bengaluru, 426 fresh cases were registered on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,93,673 while recoveries rose to 3,83,642 with 385 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed only two lives, taking the city’s death toll to 4,352 so far.

Of the 193 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 87 are in Bengaluru, 15 in Kalaburagi and 10 each in Hassan and Tumakuru districts.

Out of 1,13,515 tests conducted during the day, 6,923 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,06,592 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.65 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.40 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.

