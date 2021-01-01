Karnataka logs in 952 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Dec 31 : Karnataka registered 952 new cases in a day, taking its Covid tally to 9,19,496, including 11,271 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 1,282 patients discharged earlier in the day, recoveries rose to 8,96,116 across the state so far, while 9 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,090,” said the bulletin.

Bengaluru reported 554 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally rose to 3,88,386, including 7,233 active cases, while 3,76,835 recovered with 849 in the last 24 hours.

With the virus claiming six lives during the day, the city’s death toll rose to 4,317 since the pandemic broke on March 8 across the southern state.

Out of 194 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 87 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 13 in Kalaburagi and 10 in Tumakuru district.

Of the 1,15,451 tests conducted during the day, 9,088 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,06,363 through RT-PCR method.

Of the 63 UK returnees tested in the day, two were positive while results of the remaining 61 are awaited.

Of the total 2,028 UK returnees tested till date, 33 were positive and 1,887 were negative while results of 108 are awaited.

“Positivity rate for the day is 0.82 per cent and case fatality rate is 0.94 per cent across the southern state,” added the bulletin.

