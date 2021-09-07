Karnataka man arrested for forcing ‘unnatural’ acts on wife

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested an industrialist on charges of forcing his wife to watch explicit videos and expecting her to act the same way as in the video, the police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused had even issued life threats if she failed to do so, the police said.

The industrialist was identified as 47-year-old Ravi. Basavanagudi Women’s police have taken him into custody based on the complaint by his 36-year-old wife on Monday.

The wife mentioned in her complaint that they have been married for 18 years. The couple has two daughters. The victim has alleged that her husband was into gambling and cricket betting. He had taken away her cash savings of Rs 5 lakh and gold. He had lost all the money in gambling and did not take any responsibility for the family, she alleged.

She mentioned in her complaint that her husband started to lose his cool over small things, shouted and assaulted her. He showed her porn videos and forced her to act in the same way as the videos showed. Whenever she refused his demands, the accused tortured her to bring dowry and threatened to kill her if she did not oblige.

The victim has also stated in her complaint that her husband forced her to register her property in his name.

He repeatedly asked to sign on blank papers and threatened to kill her if she failed to register her property in his name. The police are investigating the case.