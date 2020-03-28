Karnataka man commits suicide over Coronavirus suspicion

Karnataka: A Karnataka man allegedly committed suicide early Friday on suspicion that he had contracted the coronavirus infection.

56-year old Sadashiva Shetty, a resident of Meramajalu village in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his house. He was an employee of a local petrol bunk here.

It is believed that the man might have resorted to suicide as he had doubts that he had contracted coronavirus from mingling with others in the petrol bunk.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.