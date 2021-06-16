Karnataka: NEKRTC converts buses into mobile vaccine centers

Kalaburagi: The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has converted buses into mobile COVID-19 vaccine centers to reach remote villages.

Speaking to ANI Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Chairman, NEKRTC said that the bus service will be available 24×7 for the people and buses will start working from today.

“The district administration and Municipal Corporation converted this bus into vaccine centre for the convenience of people. The bus is especially for remote villages where there is no hospitals or vaccine centre. The service will be available 24/7. Busses will start working from tomorrow,” said Rajkumar Patil Telkur on Tuesday.

He further said that NEKRTC has converted two buses into a vaccine centre in just 24 hours and the bus is no less than a hospital.

There is a separate area for registration, vaccine and rest area.

“We have converted two buses now and we are ready to convert more if the administration asks for. We want COVID-free India and for which vaccination is important. In our Corporation, around 88 per cent of workers have taken vaccine and we have urged other workers and their family members to get themselves vaccinated,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 5,041 new COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths, and 14785 recoveries.

There are 1,62,282 active cases in the state taking the positivity rate at 3.80 per cent.