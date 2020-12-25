Karnataka open to giving ‘autonomous status’ to any degree or polytechnic college

Bengaluru, Dec 25 : Karnataka is ready to give ‘autonomous status’ any degree or polytechnic college that comes forward in order to enhance skills and leverage technology, Deputy Chief Minister, C. N. Ashwath Narayana said here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the – Good Governance Day – observed in Vidhana Soudha to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister A. B. Vajpayee here, Narayan who is incharge of Higher Education portfolio said that the incumbent government does not believe in a rigid controlling mindset.

“We feel that more and more polytechnic, engineering colleges should try to get autonomous status. All the developed countries all over the world have achieved excellence because of decentralisation. This should happen in our state also, at a rapid pace,” the Dy. CM said.

He added that the new National Education Policy has paved way for this by eliminating limitations and rigidity which had been existing for the last several years.

According to him, education is the only way to get solutions for the problems that one comes across.

“It is education that can give out permanent solutions to the problems. In view of this, the government strongly believes in empowering the education system and is ready to fill any shortfalls towards achieving this,” he claimed.

The Dy. CM argued that it is not always true that changes could be made only by spending a large amount of money but it is possible to make big changes by incurring minimum spending.

“The Learning Management System (LMS) which is being implemented in the state would make a revolutionary change in the years to come. Higher education institutions should consolidate local co-operation, enhance skill, leverage technology, ensure the judicious execution of responsibility in their way to become autonomous,” he explained.

