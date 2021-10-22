Karnataka primary school teachers to wear black badges

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association has announced that 1.50 lakh teachers across the state appointed by the state government will wear black badges while teaching students, from Thursday.

Shambhulinganagouda Patil, the President of the Association told IANS that teachers are seeking fulfilment of their long pending demands including promotions, implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, transfer policy and others.

“The teachers have already boycotted training programmes by education department from October 4. Black badge protest is the first stage. The children will not have any effect as teachers will discharge their duties usually. Teachers will stage black badge protests till October 29,” he added.

In the second stage, between October 30 and November 10, the teachers would not submit statistics regarding mid-day meal to the department as protest.

In the third stage, the teachers won’t update attendance to the department. If the government still does not respond 5,000 elected members of executive committee would stage Bengaluru Chalo programme, he explained.

The teachers’ association office bearers have met previous education minister Suresh Kumar in January, 2021.

“The delegation has also met the new education minister B.C. Nagesh 45 days ago… the government is showing no interest to fulfil demands,” Patil said.

He, however, clarified that this agitation would not affect the children and their curricular activities. Memorandums will be submitted by teachers only after the duty hours.