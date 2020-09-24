Karnataka registers 7,710 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Sep 24 : Karnataka on Thursday recorded 7,710 new cases taking the state Covid tally to 5,48,557, including 95,549 active cases till date.

“With 6,748 discharged in the last 24 hours, 4,44,658 have recovered from across the state till date, while 8,331 succumbed to the infection, including 65 during the day,” said the state health bulletin here.

Accounting for about 40 per cent of the cases in the southern state, Bengaluru recorded 4,192 fresh cases, taking its tally to 2,08,467, including 40,285 active cases, while 1,65,419 were discharged, with 6,748 in the last 24 hours.

With 24 deaths across the city, the toll rose to 2,762 till date since March 8, when the pandemic broke in the state.

Of the 827 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), 260 are in Bengaluru Urban district hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 75 in Ballari, 62 in Hassan and 43 in Kalaburagi.

Of the new cases among the districts, Mysuru reported 481, followed by Hassan 407, Dakshina Kannada 266, Dharwad 264, Shivamogga 234, Belagavi 191 and Chikkamagaluru 186.

Among those discharged in the districts, 320 are from Davangere, followed by Mandya 314, Chitradurga 313, Hassan 212, Dharwad 203 and Udupi 198.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.