Karnataka registers 9K more corona cases, total tally 3.79 lakh

Bengaluru, Sep 4 : Karnataka registered 9,280 more coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 3.79 lakh, even as 6,161 more patients recovered, an official said on Friday.

“Today, 9,280 new positive cases have been reported and 6,161 patients cured and discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Of the total 3.79 lakh cases in Karnataka, 99,101 are active. As many as 785 patients are in the ICUs.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, registering 2,963 more infections, increasing its tally to 1.41 lakh, of which 41,646 are active.

Mysuru accounted for 776 infections, followed by Ballari (447), Dakshina Kannada (428), Tumkur (424), Shivamogga (350), Hassan (340), and Dharwad (297).

Meanwhile, 116 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 6,170.

However, on a positive note, 6,161 more patients recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 2.74 lakh in Karnataka.

Source: IANS

