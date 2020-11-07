Karnataka reports 2,258 new Covid cases; toll reaches 11,369

Bengaluru, Nov 7 : Continuing to show sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka has reported 2,258 fresh infections and 22 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 8,44,147 and death toll to 11,369, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

Though the number of positive cases declined even in Bengaluru but it continues to contribute nearly 50 per cent of case load in the state.

According to the Covid bulletin released on Saturday by the health department here, Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,046 fresh infections and seven deaths.

On a positive note, it is after several months that the city has reported fatalities in single digits due to Covid-19.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,47,748 infections, 3,945 deaths, 3,25,824 discharges, including 502 on Friday, and 17,978 active cases, the bulletin said.

There were as many as 1,06,317 tests done on Friday including 78,494 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 86.20 lakh, the health department said.

The state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week, in the last week of September to the first week of October.

The total infections comprise 7,99,439 discharges cumulatively including 2,235 on Friday and 33,320 total active cases including 887 in the ICU, a health department bulletin said.

According to the health bulletin, 165 cases were reported in Tumakuru, 98 in Chitradurga, 83 in Hassan, 79 in Mysuru, 72 in Dakshina Kannada, 70 in Bengaluru Rural, 68 in Mandya, 63 in Chikkamagaluru, 58 in Vijayapura, 56 in Chikkaballapura and 55 in Ballari.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal and Raichur were also among the districts from where the fresh Covid cases were not reported.

The department said three deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Tumakuru and two deaths each in Kolar and Mysuru. One death each took place in Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.