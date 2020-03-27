Karnataka reports third COVID-19 death

Bengaluru: In the third COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, a 65-year-old man who tested had positive for the coronavirus infection died in Tumakuru on Friday, a senior district official said.

The person had no tavel history to any foreign country, but had gone to Delhi and returned by train earlier this month, following which he developed certain symptoms, the official said.

In a tweet, state Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu confirmed the death was due to coronavirus infection.

He urged people to follow the lockdown and remain at home.

A 70-year old woman and a 76-year old man had died due to COVID-19 earlier in the state.

Source: PTI

