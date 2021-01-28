Karnataka to hold Class 10 examinations from June 14

By IANS|   Updated: 28th January 2021 7:59 pm IST
Karnataka to hold Class 10 examinations from June 14

Bengaluru, Jan 28 : Karnataka on Thursday announced the dates for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board (Class 10) examinations for the academic year 2020-21.

According to the dates announced by the Education Ministry, the exams for SSLC students this year will begin on June 14 and will end on June 25.

Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar added that the classes for students of Class 6 to 1st Pre-University Course (Class 11) will commence from February 1.

The classes for students of Class 10 to PUC II will begin on full day basis from February 1. And the classes for students of Classes 6-8 under the Vidyagama programme will continue as it is.

READ:  Why Netaji has become important for BJP in Bengal?

The notification also added that the online and offline format of the classes will continue and physical attendance will not be mandatory for students.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 28th January 2021 7:59 pm IST
Back to top button