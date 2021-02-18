Karnataka to open 2,500 smart classrooms for digital learning

Bengaluru, Feb 18 : Tech-savvy Karnataka would soon have 2,500 smart classrooms for promoting digital learning in higher education across the southern state, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday.

“The 2,500 smart classrooms across the state will have high-speed internet, latest tabs (tablets) and integrated learning management system (LMS) for learning online over the next 2 months,” said Narayan at a state-run college function here.

The LMS was developed by the state higher education department to make the learning process more accessible on the tab through internet.

“A smart classroom will also enable teachers to keep a track of their students learning the course,” the minister said on the occasion.

Stating that the state government would implement the new education policy from the ensuing academic year, the minister said the number of smart class rooms would be increased by converting an additional 5.500 to cover more students and subjects.

“As the policy enables students to select curriculum of their choice, they can opt for subjects of their interest to pursue higher education,” Narayan said.

As a knowledge city, Bengaluru ranked top in job creation across the country, as evident from the pharma sector providing 5-lakh jobs annually.

“Other knowledge sectors contribute 2-lakh new jobs every year. Over 5 lakh employees have provident fund (PF) accounts in the state, indicating job creation in this tech city,” added Narayan./Eom/225 words.

