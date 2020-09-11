Kartik Aaryan is looking for the person who first ate a bat!

Published: 11th September 2020
Mumbai, Sep 10 : Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on the lookout for the person who first ate a bat, going by his social media post.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a selfie. In the picture, the actor is seen sporting a Batman T-shirt and pulling off a designer scowl at the camera.

“Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao… Jisne pehla Bat khaya (First go and look for the person who ate a bat),” Kartik wrote as caption, taking off from Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue in the superhit film, “Deewar”.

His allusion of course is to the belief that the coronavirus spread from bats to humans, and was transmitted into a human who must have eaten a bat that was infect with the virus.

On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

