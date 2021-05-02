Kartik Aaryan’s witty demo of how corona slides into ‘unmasked faces’

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan gave Jurassic level imagination to trademark wit on Sunday to demonstrate how coronavirus enters the body, if you don’t wear a mask.

In an Instagram picture Kartik posted, he is at an amusement park next to a dinosaur figure, pretending to slide his head into the animal’s wide-open jaws.

“Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…,” he wrote as caption.

The actor has time and again used humour in captions to spread awareness related to Covid-19.

Speaking on the professional front, Kartik is busy with his upcoming horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film “Dhamaka” which would be released on OTT

The actor also has Ram Madhvani’s thriller “Dhamaka” coming up. The film is scheduled for an OTT release soon.

Kartik was recently in the news following his controversial exit from Karan Johar’s production “Dostana 2”.