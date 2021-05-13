Kashmir celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr amid COVID-19 restrictions

Srinagar: Amid upsurge in COVID-19 cases, Kashmiris celebrated a low-key Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday as authorities imposed strict restrictions to curb the further spread of the virus.

A large number of troops have been deployed on Srinagar roads and concertina wires have been erected on various roads to restrict civilian movement. The restrictions continue to remain in force across Jammu and Kashmir on the 14th straight day to contain the spread.

No big Eid gatherings were reported from any part of the valley as most of the locals offered Eid prayers at their homes.

Srinagar’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal, which used to be full of devotees remain closed as the Auqaf committee has urged people to offer prayers at local mosques to avoid large gatherings.

The announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Thursday was made by Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam on late Wednesday night.