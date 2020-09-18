Kashmir: Free COVID-19 tests conducted in Budgam district

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 18th September 2020 3:50 pm IST
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, free tests conducted in Budgam district

Budgam: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, coronavirus tests are being conducted in rural areas to combat the widespread infection.

Under the orders of the Administration, the facility of a camp has been established in Sheikhpora village in Budgam district on Friday.

“We have set up this camp so that people get can get tested for coronavirus.

We are conducting these camps everywhere. We are also covering red zones. We want the people of Sheikhpora village to benefit from this facility as we are conducted these tests for free. They are even getting the results of tests instantly,” said Dr Shehla, the Nodal officer (Covid-19) from Sheikhpora, Budgam.

“We are conducting surveys and go from door to door to ask people to get themselves tested. We try to get as many as people as possible,” she added.
People of Sheikhpora village are pleased with COVID-19 and are hoping that such a facility will be established throughout the region.

“Covid-19 camps like these makes life easier for us. I think this is a great initiative. If you ask me, such camps should be made available everywhere. Especially, places where it is tough to reach a doctor,” said Yaseen Ahmad (villager).

Another villager named Zahoor Malik said, “It is a very good set up. In places like hospitals, there are chances of getting infected from the disease (COVID-19). These camp on the other hand is a great step as we get the results very rapidly.”

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 20,239 active cases in the Union Territory.

Source: ANI
