Kashmiri cyclist rides to Kanyakumari in 8 days; breaks record

Kashmir: A Kashmiri cyclist on Tuesday broke a record by cycling a 3,600 km-stretch from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in eight days.

23-year-old Adil Teli, a resident of Narbal in Kashmir, started his journey at 7 am on March 22 from the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. He completed his journey at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Congratulations @ImAdilteli

Adil broke the world record of cycling from kashmir to kanyakumari.

Cycled 3600 kms in 8 days 1 hr and 30 minutes only.

Previous record was 8 days 7 hours 38 minutes by Om Mahajan.

Please show some love

Share and retweet. pic.twitter.com/kjolRPqabw — Sardar Nasir Ali Khan (@RJNASIROFFICIAL) March 30, 2021

Adil cycled the 3600-km stretch in a record eight days, one hour and 30 minutes duration. The previous record was eight days seven hours and 38 minutes which belonged to Om Hitendra Mahajan, a 17-year-old from Nashik, Maharashtra.

Adil previously has cycled at national level several times, both for his state and Kashmir University. He has also covered a 440km distance between Srinagar and Leh, Kashmir in 26 hours and 30 minutes.

Flag off By Div. Commissioner, Kashmir before Adil began his journey from the valley to Kanyakumari. (Twitter)

His current journey was sponsored by Abraq Agro, quoted a news website Latestly.

While speaking to the media Adil said, “Alhamdulillah! I am happy that I broke the previous Guinness record. I want to thank my sponsors Abraq Agro, who had provided all kits and things that I needed. I would not have been able to set this record without their support. I also thank my crew members and the people in Kashmir. Due to their support and good wishes, I became a Guinness world record holder,” Teli told reporters in Kanyakumari after completing the run Tuesday morning.