Kashmiri cyclist rides to Kanyakumari in 8 days; breaks record

Kashmir: A Kashmiri cyclist on Tuesday broke a record by cycling a 3,600 km-stretch from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in eight days.
23-year-old Adil Teli, a resident of Narbal in Kashmir, started his journey at 7 am on March 22 from the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. He completed his journey at 8:30 am on Tuesday.
Adil cycled the 3600-km stretch in a record eight days, one hour and 30 minutes duration. The previous record was eight days seven hours and 38 minutes which belonged to Om Hitendra Mahajan, a 17-year-old from Nashik, Maharashtra.
Adil previously has cycled at national level several times, both for his state and Kashmir University. He has also covered a 440km distance between Srinagar and Leh, Kashmir in 26 hours and 30 minutes.
His current journey was sponsored by Abraq Agro, quoted a news website Latestly.
While speaking to the media Adil said, “Alhamdulillah! I am happy that I broke the previous Guinness record. I want to thank my sponsors Abraq Agro, who had provided all kits and things that I needed. I would not have been able to set this record without their support. I also thank my crew members and the people in Kashmir. Due to their support and good wishes, I became a Guinness world record holder,” Teli told reporters in Kanyakumari after completing the run Tuesday morning.