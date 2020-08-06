‘Kashmiri Lives Matter’ message appears on Times Square billboard

New York: On 5th August, the “Kashmiri Lives Matter” message appeared on New York Times Square billboard. Messages, “Kashmir Siege Day” and “Kashmiris Want Freedom” appeared on other digital billboards at Times Square.

Article 370, 35A

Last year, Article 370 and 35A were repealed on 5th August. These articles had granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the same day, the state was also bifurcated into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Pakistan PM

On the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the articles, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a new political map which includes the UT of J&K as part of Pakistan.

He has decided to present the new political map at the United Nations as well.