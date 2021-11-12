Kashmiri man dies of heart attack after Aussies beat Pakistan

Mid-adult man clutching his chest in pain with a possible heart attack. He wears a blue, button down dress shirt. Heart disease.

Hyderabad: A man in Kashmir reportedly died of a heart attack on Thursday night after Pakistan lost to Australia in a jittery semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Rising Kashmir reported that the man has been identified as 36-year-old Reyaz Ahmad from the Kawoosa Khalisa area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Family members of the deceased stated that Reyaz suffered cardiac arrest at home and was immediately shifted to the Jehlum Valley Medical College Bemina where doctors declared him dead on arrival.