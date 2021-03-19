Kashmir’s Almond Garden all set to open for visitors; see pics

Srinagar: One of the ancient Almond Garden of Kashmir in the lap of Kohi Maran Hills in Srinagar is all set to be opened for the visitors from Saturday, 20th of March.

The almond flower blossom announces the arrival of Colorful Spring in Kashmir from the middle of March.

Locally known as Badaemwaer, the Almond Garden was set right and brought back to its original glory to a great extent by Jammu and Kashmir under CSR Programme.

It has hundreds of almond trees, in ancient times known as bagh-e-waris khan (on the name of Afghan Governor Waris Khan).

The sprouting of almond flowers on these trees is at its peak as it signals the start of the spring season in Kashmir.

Thousands of people especially locals annually come to this garden to say goodbye to the harsh winters and enjoy this spring season in this garden.