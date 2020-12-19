Katie Holmes makes her relationship with Chef Vitolo Instagram official

By IANS|   Published: 19th December 2020 4:44 pm IST
New York, Dec 19 : Actress Katie Holmes has made her relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. official on social media.

Vitolo wished Holmes on her 42nd birthday, sharing a black-and-white photograph of the couple at dinner. In the picture, Holmes is seen sitting on his lap.

“The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you,” wrote the chef on Instagram.

In response, the actress ‘liked’ the post and commented: “Thank you so much my Love… I love u too!!!!!”

Holmes also reposted Vitolo’s Instagram post in her Stories.

The couple was first linked together in September after Holmes and Vitolo were spotted holding hands during a walk here. They were then seen engaging in PDA in New York several other times. They have refrained from officially saying anything about their relationship status.

Holmes is very private about her personal life following her marriage and split from Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. She has a 14-year-old daughter, Suri, from her marriage with Cruise.

